Tester announces bid for a fourth term in U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced Wednesday he will seek reelection to a fourth term in 2024.

Tester, 66, a farmer and former music teacher, said in a press release he was seeking reelection "so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs."

Tester was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

Tester also posted his announcement on Twitter.

It's official. I'm running for reelection.



Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families. I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work. — Jon Tester (@jontester) February 22, 2023



Here is Tester's full statement from the press release:

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana. I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values.”