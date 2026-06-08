Teen injured after falling from ride at Butte carnival

BUTTE- A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from a ride at this carnival being held in the parking lot of the Butte Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Butte police responded to the Midwest Amusements Carnival just after 3 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Butte Civic Center. The boy suffered serious injuries in the fall, but police did not have a condition on the victim as of Sunday evening.

The ride was cordoned off and shut down by police pending further investigation. Carnival staff were in the process of breaking down operations at the Civic Center by 7 p.m. Sunday.