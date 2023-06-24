Summer Celebration kicks off in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — The 2023 Fort Benton Summer Celebration kicked off on Friday along the historic front of the town’s downtown. For three full days, the town attracts hundreds of tourists and features dozens of varying attractions including, live music, food, fireworks, parades, and dancing.

“It’s a wonderful community and a great event, but it's a lot of work. We've always enjoyed putting on the luncheon and kicking off summer celebration,” says Ron Young, who handed out free cupcakes to the public.

Ron just retired after 50 years of service to banking. Much of that time spent at the First Bank of Montana in Fort Benton, which puts on the free luncheon to begin the festivities.

For the last 30 years, Connie Jenkins has been the director of the event. This year will be her last overseeing everything.

“Well, I might help with the entertainment next year, but next year, I'll be able to just sit back and have fun,” says Jenkins.

She has helped to see the event’s massive growth in regional popularity.

“When we took over, there was only 20 people attending the potluck in the park, and we've had as many as 800 people attend that. So it really grew,” she says.

