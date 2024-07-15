Storm slams Miles City

MILES CITY — MILES CITY - A strong storm blasted through Miles City on Saturday evening, downing trees, damaging property and causing a widespread power outage.

No tornadoes were reported, but wind gusts of up to 72 mph were reported.

Alina Hauter/MTN News A downed tree on a Miles City resident's front yard.

The Custer County Firefighters Facebook page issued this press release early Sunday:

Miles City could be without power from anywhere between 24-36 hours. This is just a estimate. Landlines are down as well for some carriers. We are aware of powerlines down all over town and around the entire county. Please do not call dispatch unless it is a emergency. Treat all powerlines as they are live. Please do not burn candles for a light source in your home. We will be doing a damage assessment in the day light. Anyone that has any families or friends on oxygen please check on them. Please don’t put your tree branches in the street. The priorities for electricity will be the hospital, the water treatment plant and then working everything else . This will take time. MDU has called in all available resources to assist . Be patient, we’ll get through this together!

Miles City residents are without power across much of the city, with the MDU outage map website showing more than 1,600 customers without power.

Cory Cheguis at the Custer County Fire Deptartment said Saturday evening that fuel is also a big concern with none currently available in town.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Courtesy Storm damage in Miles City

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



UPDATE: According to Cheguis, Custer County also experienced wildfires while dealing with Saturday's storm.

"We're just praying we don't catch any more wildland fires. We had three caused with the storm, too, ahead of it," said Cheguis.

At least three people have been reportedly injured from the storm. Most of the power in Miles City is back up and running.

Alina Hauter/MTN News A tree that has been uprooted in Miles City.

"There's still quite a few houses affected, but I'd assume within the next 48 hours, they would have it back restored," Cheguis said.

Officials opened up the recreation area of Honda Trails in Miles City to allow people to bring in downed trees and logs from the storm.

"The more the people pick it up themselves, instead of throwing it in the street, it saves the city a lot of money, instead of them having to go back and pick it up," said Cheguis.