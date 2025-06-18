Several families in the town of Shepherd in Yellowstone County are picking up the pieces after a violent hailstorm shattered windows, destroyed siding and damaged trees in what residents describe as an unprecedented weather event.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Storm blows out windows of Montana house

Monday, June 16 was a day like any other for Shepherd residents, until a massive thunderstorm struck.

On Tuesday, residents were left grappling with the aftermath.

“There’s a lot of people over here that are suffering,” Jesse Parman, a Shepherd resident, said Tuesday.

The powerful winds, which exceeded 70 miles an hour, had hail flying through and shattering windows.

“I was having golf balls and ping pong balls bouncing off the couch, and it shredded all the Venetian blinds,” Parman said.

The strong winds swept leaves and branches off trees on and surrounding Parman’s property.

“All these trees, I mean these were beautiful trees. But the bark is gone. I mean not just the leaves. I mean they are denuded,” Parman said.

As Parman watched the storm pummel his home, he felt overwhelmed.

“I mean, there was standing (ice) in the whole house,” Parman said.

Now, with the storm behind him, he is left to rummage through what’s left.

“I don’t think there’s anything in there that survived,” Parman said.

Parman is not alone in facing this tragedy. Just down the road, Chuck and LuAnne Super are also confronting devastation.

“I'd never seen the likes of it in my life, and I'm almost 80 years old,” Super said.

Super described the storm’s ferocity.

“It was almost like a vacuum had broke, you know. Kind of like when you pop a cork on a champagne bottle or something. Just boom,” Super said.

After more than four decades of living in Shepherd, the couple agreed that this storm was the worst they’ve experienced.

Terri Allen, another Shepherd resident, described the scene on East Shepherd Road closer town, where her in-laws live.

“Their window down there is completely shattered out. They had a big drift of hail inside their living room. Their floor is all flooded. All their skylights are broke out,” Allen said.

