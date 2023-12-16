Several Montana schools received threatening messages

GREAT FALLS — Several schools in Montana evacuated and/or released students early on Thursday, December 14, 2023, after receiving threatening messages.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says that Browning Public Schools received a threat which led to students being released at 1pm. The threat is being investigated by Blackfeet Law Enforcement as well as the FBI. BLES said they believe there is no actual threat to the public at this time.

Alberton school students and staff in Mineral County were evacuated after the school received a bomb threat in an email. The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by Alberton school officials about the threat. Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says the staff and students have been evacuated to a safe location. The Sheriff's Office is at the scene and investigating the threat.

Boulder Elementary School in Jefferson County also evacuated students after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday. Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a news release that the threat was "similar in nature to several received throughout Montana." Elementary students were evacuated to Jefferson High School, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Grimsrud said no explosive devices have been located after an initial investigation. The Sheriff's Office has, however, requested an explosive ordnance detection dog from Montana Highway Patrol, and the investigation will continue throughout Thursday afternoon.

We have received an unconfirmed report of a similar threat made to Canyon Creek School, about 20 miles northwest of Helena.

At this point, there is no reported evidence of any explosive devices, and no reports of any students or staff being harmed.

We will update you if we get more information.

