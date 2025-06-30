A livestock transport semi-trailer carrying pigs has crashed on I-15 near Wolf Creek.

An MTN News reporter drove by the overturned trailer and saw live and dead pigs on the interstate.

Video from the crash scene (viewer discretion advised):

Semi-trailer hauling pigs crashes near Wolf Creek

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. on Monday near mile marker 225 on the southbound lane near the Wolf Creek exit.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that southbound lanes are blocked, and likely will remain closed for several hours.

There is no word at this point on whether any people have been injured, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.