Section of Going-to-the-Sun Road closed ahead of storm

Going-to-the-Sun-Road will be closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook until early Friday morning
Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News
WEST GLACIER — The Alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park is set to close on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Park officials have decided to close the upper reaches of the iconic road at 9 p.m. due to rain and thunderstorms that are expected to hit the area.

Going-to-the-Sun-Road will be closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook until early Friday morning because of the danger of mudslides and falling rock.

The following information has been provided by Glacier National Park:

"The National Weather Service issued a forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2024 for moderate to heavy rain showers with embedded thunderstorms. Half inch or greater per hour rain rates are possible. New or existing burn scars will be very susceptible to debris flows. Known rockslide areas, such as Glacier National Park, may experience rock and mudslides. Thursday through Friday, persistent widespread rain will continue to cause rock fall or debris flow risks, especially in Glacier National Park."

The latest information about road conditions in Glacier National Park can be found here.

