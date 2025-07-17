UPDATE: 4:32 p.m. - July 16, 2025

Search and rescue crews are continuing efforts to find a 58-year-old Wyoming man who went missing after a boat capsized on Flathead Lake.

The latest on the search:

Search resumes for man missing after boat capsizes on Flathead Lake

Lake County Search and Rescue was called to the scene of a capsized boat around 9 a.m. on Tuesday near Matterhorn Point outside of Polson.

James Ventura Dominguez from Cheyenne, Wyoming, was reported missing from the boat.

Two other boaters were transported to the hospital due to hypothermia.

Two Bear Air conducted an initial search by helicopter, but the boat search was called off on Tuesday due to dangerous lake conditions.

Lake County Sheriff's Office James Ventura Dominguez

Lake County Search and Rescue resumed looking for Dominguez on the water on Wednesday.

The Polson Rural Fire District tells MTN that the department is on standby to fly drones if needed.

MTN News

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

(first report: 9:24 a.m. - July 16, 2025)

A search resumed Wednesday morning for a man who went missing after a boat capsized Tuesday morning on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Search and Rescue is searching for 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, in the areas around Matterhorn Point.

Dominguez was last seen wearing a blue hoodie over a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and sandals.

Emergency crews responded at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a capsized boat near the end of Rocky Point on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says two people were helped by other boaters and taken to shore, where they were transported by ambulance due to hypothermia.

However, Dominguez was reported missing from the boat.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.