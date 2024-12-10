New leader announced for Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks

Governor Greg Gianforte said in a news release last week that he has appointed Christy Clark to be the new director of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

Clark will succeed Dustin Temple, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Clark currently serves as the director of the Montana Department of Agriculture. MDA deputy director Zach Coccoli will serve as MDA’s interim director.

In a news release, Gianforte said, “Christy Clark is a strong leader with the skills needed to lead the agency tasked with protecting Montana’s cherished recreational opportunities and public access to public lands. With her record of leadership, I am confident in her as she takes on this new role at FWP.”

Clark said, “After spending more than 20 years ranching and raising kids, my passion for advocating for agriculture brought me to the Montana Department of Agriculture where it has been an honor to serve Montana and its producers as director. I’m equally passionate about our state’s hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreational opportunities, which truly make Montana 'Montana'.”

Clark previously served the Department of Agriculture in various roles, including deputy director, agricultural sciences administrator, and agricultural development, and marketing bureau chief.

Clark also served several terms as a member of the Montana House of Representatives.