MSU students spark relief efforts for Ukraine

BOZEMAN — Cassie Birch, Treasurer of Ukraine Relief Effort, sat down with Jane McDonald on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukraine Relief Effort is an organization started by two MSU students, with the goal of helping those displaced and in need in Ukraine. From medical supplies to improving housing for those seeking refuge, Cassie talks to MTN's Jane McDonald this morning about how the effort began, and what their upcoming trip to Ukraine will include.