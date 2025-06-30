MSU-Northern scholarship honors Hi-Line tradesman

A new scholarship at MSU-Northern will carry forward the legacy of Clarence C. Pellett, an oil field worker and tradesman who was murdered on Montana’s Hi-Line in 1951.

The Clarence C. Pellett Memorial Scholarship is being funded through proceeds from the book, Murder on Montana’s Hi Line, written by Pellett’s grandson, Dr. Clem C. Pellett.

ANEESA COOMER REPORTS FROM HAVRE - WATCH:

Montana author donates to MSU-Northern

He explains, “When I wrote this book, I was very cognizant that my grandfather had been forgotten. He was the murder victim and everybody focused on the perpetrator. I wanted a way that he would be remembered.”

Pellett says his grandfather “was a tradesman of everything—he was a carpenter, he was an electrician, a mechanic, a plumber, he did it all”, and that’s why the scholarship supports students pursuing vocational degrees, including welding, diesel technology, plumbing, and other technical sciences.

Since its release this past May, the book has earned $6,000 for the MSU-Northern Foundation, and the first official check presentation took place Friday morning, symbolizing a commitment to students, and a powerful tribute to a life lost.

The scholarship will be awarded to full-time MSU-Northern students with a GPA of 2.0 or higher, with preference for those who’ve lived in Hi-Line counties for at least five years.

MSU-Northern Foundation Managing Director Melanie Skoyen says that supporting trade students is crucial for the region, saying, “We want to keep Montana kids in Montana. We have amazing professors, small class sizes, state-of-the-art equipment, and incredible industry support. This kind of gift makes a lasting impact.”

The event also drew in others looking to give back, like MSU Northern Alum Bill Lanier, who came to support the scholarship and purchase a few books.

Lanier says, “I think it's awesome that somebody would take the time to write a book, and then all the proceeds go into a scholarship to benefit Northern students. The cost of college is fairly high these days, and so any type of assistance for students is great.”

In addition to the scholarship, a feature film titled Pellett is set to premiere this fall, bringing Clarence’s story to a wider audience.

More information about the scholarship and book is available at PellettProject.com.

