Montana teen hit by lightning released from ICU

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player has been released from the ICU after he was struck by lightning during practice on August 19.

An update on the family’s GoFundMe page said: “Mason has been released from the ICU! He continues to make progress every day and we are truly thankful. Ongoing prayers and support are always appreciated. Thank you everybody.”

Mason’s family tells MTN News his recovery is still ongoing at the hospital.

Hundreds of people have supported a gofundme page to help cover Mason’s medical expenses with more than $70,000 raised as of September 10.



(AUGUST 20, 2024) Three people were injured by lightning on Monday, August 19, 2024, at Glacier High School in Kalispell.



Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN News that police and fire departments responded to the school at about 5:45 p.m.Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway said in a Facebook post it happened on the soccer field, and that a coach and two players were hit by lightning.

The post added the coach and one of the players are responsive at Logan Health, and the second player is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Holloway said school officials are in contact with the families of all involved.

He added: "We are thankful for the first responder professionals for their immediate response and ask you to keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

Glacier High School athletic director Mark Dennehy told MTN News they have a safety protocol that was followed, and that soccer practice was delayed 30 minutes after the last lightning strike from a passing storm was seen.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.

