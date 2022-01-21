Montana Shakespeare in the Parks cancels Winter Tour

BOZEMAN – Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, an outreach program of the Montana State University’s College of Arts & Architecture, announced the postponement of their upcoming winter tour, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)(Revised).

“It is absolutely with a heavy heart to have to announce the postponing of our winter tour performances,” said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director. “We never, ever want to disappoint our beloved audiences because sharing our passion for Shakespeare and enriching and engaging our communities is at the core of who we are and what we do. In this moment, we find that we must make decisions that are in the best interest of our performers, our staff, and the audiences we care so much about as we do our best to navigate through these unprecedented times.”

As of Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, all winter tour performances of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) are postponed. Ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund from their point of purchase. For questions, please contact Kimberly Helms at (406) 994-3944.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and sincerely thank our audiences and supporters for their understanding and continued support,” concluded Asselin.

RELATED:

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrating 50th Anniversary