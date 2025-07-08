HELENA — The waitlist for Housing Choice Vouchers, commonly known as Section 8 vouchers, is now reopen after closing in August of 2024.

According to the Montana Department of Commerce, the voucher program "provides rental subsidies for very low-income families, elderly persons, and persons with disabilities."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Montana reopens Housing Choice Voucher wait-list

The program offers eligible individuals the opportunity to select their own rental from participating properties.

Those who receive assistance typically pay around 30 percent of their "adjusted gross monthly income for rent and utilities," said Commerce.

The opening of the wait list comes alongside the announcement of the first successful Department of Housing and Urban Development and "fair market rent" appeal on a statewide level to the federal government.

The executive director of the Helena Housing Authority, Michael O'Neil, says the vouchers were previously limited in what they could pay for rent, considering Montana housing costs.

However, now they are more reflective of our communities and what landlords are willing to work with.

"If you can't work in a community because you can't afford to live there, that's impacting across the board," said O'Neil. "It's a big challenge. Situations where families are doubled up or living in their cars – it impacts the entire family. The number of homeless in our community is really something we hadn't seen in our community at these levels. We hope that this is part of a solution to those problems."

O'Neil says if you have been on a wait list, make sure your information is up to date.

If you are unsure whether you are eligible, contact your local public housing authorities.

For the Lewis and Clark County area, that is the Helena Housing Authority.

You can find more information about the reopening of the voucher program here.