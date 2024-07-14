Montana politicians react after Trump shot at during rally

Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the upper part of his right ear on Saturday during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," the Trump campaign said in a statement.

The shooter was killed, and a rally attendee was also dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said. The Secret Service added that two other attendees were also in critical condition.

"I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump stated on Truth Social.

Trump was speaking to a crowd for a brief time before the gunshots were heard. The former president appeared to grab the right side of his head or his right ear before ducking below the lectern as he was on stage. People in the crowd started to scream before the Secret Service quickly took Trump away to a motorcade and sped away.

The Secret Service said that the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an "elevated position outside of the rally venue." An AR-style rifle was found near the shooter, The Associated Press reported.

Below are reactions to the incident from Montana's Congressional delegation and Governor Greg Gianforte.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

“I am appalled by the violence at the political rally in support of former President Trump. There is absolutely no place for political violence in America and anyone found responsible for this needs to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I will continue to monitor the situation and am praying for President Trump’s safety, as well as all of those who peacefully attended this event.”

U.S. Senator Steve Daines posted the following statement:

Please join me in praying for President @realDonaldTrump and everyone else at the rally in Pennsylvania. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 13, 2024

U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale posted:

We need to pray for President Trump, his family, the attendees of the rally and our country during this challenging time. 🇺🇸 — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) July 14, 2024

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke posted:

Governor Greg Gianforte stated :