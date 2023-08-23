Montana Heritage Center gets a $10M+ donation

HELENA — Montana native Norm Asbjornson has donated $10.4 million toward the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena.

Announced Monday by the Montana Historical Society and the Governor’s Office, the donation completes MTHS’ goal of raising $18.8 million for enhancements to the museum’s galleries.

“I look for projects that will be game changers for the state of Montana,” Asbjornson said in a news release. “This is an investment in the history of Montana and a gift to our current and future generations.”

A graduate of Montana State University originally from Winifred in Fergus County, Asbjornson is the founder of AAON, a NASDAQ-traded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturer.

MTHS director Molly Kruckenberg said that Asbjornson is excited to support the Montana Heritage Center and its educational opportunities.

“Norm is particularly interested in how we support Montana schools with history curricula and our goal of bringing every student in Montana through our doors to help them learn from our history,” Kruckenberg said. “We truly appreciate Norm’s support and that of others who’ve generously contributed to this effort.”

Construction began on the Montana Heritage Center in September of 2020. The facility will house an expanded 15,000-square-foot Homeland historical gallery, with artifacts dating from 14,000 years ago up to the present; a 6,150-square-foot event center with a capacity for more than 300 people; and a café offering beverages and deli items.

Funding for the Montana Heritage Center was approved by the 2019 Legislature through a bed tax. The project’s funding includes $41 million from the state accommodations tax, $7.5 million in general obligation bonds, and $900,000 in energy savings grants.

The new Montana Heritage Center is expected to open in early 2025.

Asbjornson has made previous donations to several agencies in Montana, including $50 million to MSU for its College of Engineering expansion, and $40 million to renovate the Winifred school in his hometown.