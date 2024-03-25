Man rescued after falling through ice trying to rescue calf

Several agencies responded to a report that a person fell through the ice on Little Bitterroot Lake in Marion on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The Marion Fire District told MTN News that the man who fell through the ice went out to rescue one of his calves that had escaped and fallen into the lake.

After being rescued, the man declined transport to a medical facility and is in stable condition.

Unfortunately, the calf was not able to be rescued.

The Marion Fire District, A.L.E.R.T., Two Bear Air Rescue, and Flathead County Search and Rescue responded to the call.

The Marion Fire District says it is not safe to be out on the ice.