Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Monday, July 29, 2024.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. near mile marker 87 along US Highway 2, near the community of Marion.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 61-year old man from Idaho was driving a Yamaha ATV.

The MHP says he was leaving a boat launch and tried to cross the highway, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

A Hyundai Santa Fe with three occupants collided with the ATV, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

The ATV driver died at the scene. According to the MHP, he was not wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The occupants of the Hyundai were not seriously injured.