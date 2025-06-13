Kids build kites and learn weather science ahead of Buffalo Jump Kite Festival

The First People’s Buffalo Jump Junior Ranger Program buzzed with creativity and curiosity as young participants dove into a dual mission: crafting vibrant kites and mastering weather science in preparation for the park’s upcoming Kite Festival.

BRIANNA JUNEAU REPORTS - WATCH:

Kids learn to make kites ahead of festival

Led by KRTV Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis, kids learned about essential weather concepts including temperature, wind, and severe weather. They used real world instruments and participated in experiments. Dennis brought out several tools, like how to measure wind with anemometers and even demonstrated a “tornado in a bottle” to illustrate how tornados spin and grow.

“I think they learned a lot from it too,” explained a Jr. Ranger Grandmother, Alice Music. “They not only had fun but they learned about the weather.”

Alongside science, creativity soared high. The children and parents assembled their own kites and painted bold designs. Organizers emphasized that watching kids understand, learn, and engage is the best part of the program.

First People’s Buffalo Jump Recreational Park Ranger Andy Keller said, “My favorite thing would be when you can just see their faces light up, the light bulb comes on, they learn something new, they really like to do the activities and you can just see the joy in their faces while they’re still learning something.”

The Junior Ranger program has several sessions that runs 10 weeks each. There is still time to sign up for the second session where Junior Rangers and their parents meet at the Buffalo Jump every Thursday at 10 am to participate in various park activities.

The rangers will pit their newfound knowledge and kites to the test on Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15, at the Kite Festival running from 10 am to 4 pm. Anyone is welcome to join and can bring their own kites, or can purchase a kit at the park. It’s poised to be a colorful, windy, and wildly fun day.

For more information, click here.