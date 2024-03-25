Investigation underway after a body was found in a Belgrade gravel pit

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News that a body was found on Monday, March 25, 2024, in the Knife River gravel pit in Belgrade.

According to Sheriff Springer, the Sheriff's Office received a call at around 8 a.m. on Monday reporting the dead body.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a suspicious death.



There is currently no threat to the public, according to Sheriff Springer.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.