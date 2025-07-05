BUTTE — Thousands of people turned out to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Fourth of July Parade in Butte, Montana, as part of the Freedom Fest that kicked off on July 3rd with a fireworks display from the Big M.

The annual parade is put on by the Butte America Foundation, the licensee of KBMF, the community radio station.

DJ Wolf and his dog carry a big bucket as they lead the parade while other DJs glide along in roller skates to collect donations for the parade that hosted 126 floats, vintage cars, dancers, singers, community bands and even two little goats.

Experience the excitement of Butte's Fourth of July Parade! Watch our video to see the vibrant floats and joyful moments that made the day unforgettable.

Independence Day 2025 in Butte, Montana

Onlookers hail from the Mining City, but the parade also draws visitors from out of town.

Shauntae James kicks back in the middle of Harrison Avenue as she and others are surrounded by bubbles that shoot out from behind a dump truck.

"I just hope you guys all have a safe Fourth of July and keep your kids safe and have a good 4th of July," says Shauntae James.

And what is a Fourth of July Parade without a little water fight?

The crew with the local house plant store carry squirt guns and happily douse onlookers when asked.

From the floats, candy is tossed to children and kids at heart.

