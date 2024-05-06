Watch Now
Highlands College linemen show off high-climbing skills in Butte

John Emeigh
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 06, 2024
BUTTE - Highlands College in Butte held a rodeo Friday morning, but it's not your typical Montana rodeo.

The line rodeo held in Butte involved students in the college's lineman program demonstrating their high-climbing skills by doing tasks on utility poles as high as 80 feet in the air.

The friendly competition was a way for graduates of the pre-apprentice line program to show off their skills before family and friends.

Highlands College and Montana Tech will hold the spring graduation commencement ceremony Saturday at the HPER complex.

