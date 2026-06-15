Helena man killed while walking on highway near Kalispell

KALISPELL - A 28-year-old Helena man was killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking on U.S. Highway 2 near Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the incident happened Saturday, just before 3 a.m. at mile marker 117.

The man, whose name was not released, was struck while walking on a section of the highway that has no shoulders and was wearing all dark clothing, the patrol report states.

The pickup truck, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Eureka, was westbound on the highway when the driver activated the high beams, illuminating the pedestrian in the lane.

The truck hit the pedestrian on the front driver's side bumper.

The driver of the truck stopped to wait for emergency responders, the patrol report states.

All four occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts and escaped injury, although the report indicates that the driver was taken to a hospital in Kalispell.

The passengers in the truck included a 16-year-old girl from Kalispell, a 20-year-old man also from Kalispell, and a 17-year-old girl whose residence was unknown, according to the patrol report.