'Happiness Initiative by Peers' comes to Dodson school

DODSON — The community of Dodson along the Montana Hi-Line is a town of just over 100 people, and an unexpected partnership is bringing new perspectives to students. Two teenagers from New York City are leading a summer camp in Dodson, teaching mindfulness and emotional awareness to rural students.

'Happiness Initiative by Peers' comes to Dodson

The small school has become the only location outside the tri-state area to host the "Happiness Initiative by Peers" program.

"It was a coincidence in New York City," said Wendy Hopkins, lead summer school teacher at Dodson Public Schools.

A chance encounter in a hotel lobby in New York brought two families together. Soon after, the boys' parents flew to Montana to see the community for themselves.

"They realized it was a big family coming together to help these kids succeed, and they jumped right on board, 'would you be interested in this happiness curriculum, it's what our sons do,'" Hopkins said.

The program, called Happiness Initiative by Peers, focuses on mindfulness, empathy and emotional awareness.

"So we thought that this mindfulness curriculum could especially help them in that environment, you know, learning to control your emotions, navigate your emotions, learn to navigate your thoughts and things like that," said Matthew Wu, co-founder of Happiness Initiative by Peers.

Through games, science, storytelling and reflection, students are discovering new ways to connect their environment, their emotions and their choices.

"They're really fun, they teach us stuff and debate about if dogs are better than cats," said Bentley Banks, a camp participant.

"To know that, if you're kind towards others, then the same thing will happen towards you," said Lillian Banks, another camp participant.

"How if you do good things they'll always come back, and always stay calm," added Tygh Killeagle, who also participates in the camp.

The lessons go beyond staying calm. The kids feel more confident and more connected to the world outside their small community.

"Our main goal was to open up their eyes to the outer world, because they've lived here their whole lives, they don't really get a lot of chances to travel," said Alan Huang, co-founder of Happiness Initiative by Peers.

"It's really cool to me because it's usually just from teachers, but people my age showing I can do it maybe one day," Killeagle said.

Even former students are returning to help children in their hometown reach new heights.

"When they get to their age, they're going to think 'I can do that too', and hopefully we can get them out and teach other youth throughout the country," said Sebastian Best, a camp leader.

The program is empowering these rural students to recognize that inspiration can come from unexpected places.

"It's empowering them to be so much more independent and confident with who they are, and their opinion is valued, and they should always take that with them," Hopkins said.

From the outside, this school in Dodson might not look unique, but what's happening inside stands out – not just in Montana, but across the country.

