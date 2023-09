In this week's episode of MTN Outdoors we'll hear from the sister of a man attacked by a grizzly bear south of Big Sky. She updates us on his recovery and how he is trying to keep his spirits high following the gruesome attack.

We'll also look into declining trout populations in some Montana rivers and how fly shops and FWP are reacting. And we take a trip high up into the Beartooth's for a tour of this mile-high dam.