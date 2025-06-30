From vintage tractors to dance teams and hometown floats, Fort Benton’s Summer Celebration Parade rolled down Front Street this weekend, showcasing all the small-town pride and tradition the community is known for.

ANEESA COOMER REPORTS - WATCH:

Fort Benton Summer Celebration Draws Thousands

One parade young parade spectator, Kenady Bogart, says, “I didn't think they were going to throw candy this year, the candy was the best, but I also liked the old-time cars and stuff.”

This year, parade organizers implemented a change: a new $20 float entry fee to help organizers cover rising costs.

Parade Chairman and Board Member for the Fort Benton Summer Celebration, Tony Peres, explains, “The parade has always been free, but with the cost of everything, our insurance went up, everything went up - the cost of everything is rising. It was met with a little pushback, which we expected and I understand, but unfortunately it was a necessary evil and we didn’t have much of a choice.”

Despite the pushback, it didn’t put a dent in participation. In fact, the parade featured more floats than in years past, filling the streets with energy and excitement.

Peres says, “This has been one of the larger ones, if not the largest one.”

The parade was just one part of the three-day celebration, which also includes live music, a full schedule of family-friendly activities, and fireworks over the Missouri River—drawing thousands of visitors from around the region.

The Summer Celebration isn’t just about fun—it’s an economic engine for Fort Benton. Hotels and campgrounds filled up fast, and restaurants and shops stayed busy throughout the event.

Peres says, “It’s a tremendous boom just to the local establishments.” From bars to restaurants to lodging, Fort Benton businesses are in full swing for their busiest weekend of the year.

The celebration continues Saturday night into Sunday with more family events on the schedule, wrapping up a weekend of tradition, tourism, and strong community spirit. Even with small changes, Fort Benton’s biggest event of the year shows no signs of slowing down.