Fort Benton residents took to the streets Saturday morning in protest of widespread government budget cuts as well tariffs, showing out in support for those who have been affected.

Residents held messages of support for federal workers, teachers, postal service workers, veterans, and farmers.

Fort Benton residents protest DOGE cuts, tariffs

Signs highlighted that government cuts may lead to disruptions with federal payments like Social Security, Medicaid, and Veterans benefits, as well as how tariffs and the recent push to shut down USAID could hurt farming communities.

Bonnie Clark, a Fort Benton resident and one of the rally’s organizers, says the purpose of the rally was to bring the community together, and hopes it will spark conversation on how to better support those affected.

She says, “ I hope it brings our community together, and that we can start having meetings, talk to each other on how can we better things, how can we help? We have a rural hospital here, we could be in danger of losing that. We have a senior citizen center here, we're in danger of losing funding for that.”

While many held messages of support for those affected and organizations in jeopardy of losing funding, there were also messages critical of the Department of Government Efficiency, and of Elon Musk’s position within the government.

Clark says, “ I don't consider it a protest. It's a rally showing our support. We need to show support for our teachers, our veterans, all of that. Each little town is just as important as the large cities.”