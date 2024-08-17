Watch Now
Driver dies in rollover crash in Stillwater County

GREAT FALLS — A 75-year old man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Stillwater County on Thursday, Augusut 15, 2024.

The crash happened at about 6:35 p.m. along Secondary Highway 419, about three miles east of Nye.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Dodge pickup truck south on the highway at mile marker 17.4 when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The driver over-corrected, crossing the center line, and the vehicle went off the side of the road.

The driver then veered to the right and the vehicle began to rotate, tripping on a paved portion of the road, causing it to roll several times.

The man, reported to be from the community of Fishtail, died at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

