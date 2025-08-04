Details released about deadly crash in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a vehicle crash in Blaine County on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The crash involved four vehicles and happened along US Highway 2 near mile marker 416, between the towns of Harlem and Chinook.

The Montana Highway Patrol released the crash report on Monday, August 4.

The report says that at about 2:30 p.m., there was a line of cars stopped at a temporary traffic signal waiting for a pilot car to guide them through the work zone.

An eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan crashed into the back of a Buick Enclave, which in turn crashed into the rear of Dodge Ram 1500. which then crashed into the back of a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Buick Enclave, a 68-year old man from Milbank, South Dakota, died at the scene; his name has not been released. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The passenger in the Buick, a 64-year old woman from Milbank, was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls for medical care; she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Grand Caravan, a 68-year old woman from Harlem, Montana, was taken to Northern Montana Hospital in Havre for medical care; the MHP says she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and sole occupant of Dodge Ram, a 40-year old woman from Harlem, was taken to Northern Montana Hospital in Havre for medical care; the MHP says she was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of a Dodge Ram 1500, a 39-year old man from Kyle, South Dakota, was not seriously injured; he was wearing a seatbelt. The 75-year old male passenger from Harlem was not seriously injured; the MHP report says it is "unknown" if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The nature and extent of injuries was not disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

There is no word on whether any citations or charges have been filed.

