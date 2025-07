GREAT FALLS — At least one person died in a vehicle crash in Blaine County on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash - which is believed to have involved at least two vehicles - was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 2:40 p.m.

It happened along US Highway 2 near mile marker 416, between the towns of Harlem and Chinook.

The MHP has not yet released any details about the crash.

We will update you when we get more information.