Cut Bank teen recovering from devastating fireworks injury

Seneca Farmer of Cut Bank, 15 years old, is recovering after being seriously injured by fireworks several days ago.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch (note: graphic images):

It happened on the morning of July 6th; Seneca suffered a devastating fireworks accident that left both of his hands severely injured.

He was flown to a hospital in Great Falls, and then transferred to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family; it reads, in part:

Angel, Seneca’s mother, has traveled with him to Salt Lake City, leaving behind their home and community to ensure he receives the best possible care. William, his father, has stayed back home to manage things there and support from afar. The costs of medical treatment, travel, housing, and food during this critical time are overwhelming.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.