Community honors Bridger ambulance driver killed while responding to call

Everett Edwards, a longtime Carbon County ambulance driver who died after a crash while responding to a call last week was remembered in Fromberg on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Edwards was 84 years old, and served the community for more than 40 years. First responders from several agencies came to the funeral at Fromberg School.

Watch the community pay respect:

Family and friends remember Bridger ambulance driver

“He was a remarkable 84-year-old,” said Roger Steffan, Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance (CFVA) paramedic and services director.

Steffan says Edwards' 40 years makes him the agency's longest-serving member.

“He could be very blunt and very gruff at times,” Steffan said. “He didn't tolerate nonsense too well. But you don't stay in the volunteer EMS business for 40-some-odd years if you don't care about the people.’

Trays of cookies were appropriate at the memorial since Edwards enjoyed bringing those types of treats to friends at the fire station.

“He always treated our ambulance service to his special peanut brittle that he’d bring for our meetings,” said Bob Muller, CFVA EMT.

“He’d always show up, every holiday with a tray full of cookies,” said Matt Smith, CFVA EMT.

Those who worked alongside him remember his dedication, commitment, and wisdom.

“One funny thing I remember is all the countless appointments that he would cancel just to show up to help somebody else,” Smith said. “So, really, really awesome guy.”

And for 28 years, he was also a firefighter for the Fromberg Volunteer Fire Department at the same time he was an ambulance driver.

“Truly dedicated individual,” Muller said.

As for why he was so inspired, Muller said, “I think it was the need to help the community.”

Mulller actually helped train Everett and says his friend had many interests.

“He was a very artistic gentleman with woodwork and stuff like that, and I've got a couple of his little pieces at my house,” Muller said.

And Everett owned a blacksmith shop in Fromberg, which still has his name on it.

“His shop door was always open if people wanted to stop in and have a pop,” Steffan said.

Edwards died a week after he was involved in a crash on Highway 310 while on his way to an ambulance call.

Steffan was on the way to the same call in a separate vehicle and had to respond to help Edwards.

“The closer you are to somebody, the harder it is to separate the emotion,” Steffan said. “We were able to give Everett one last ride in the ambulance.”

“More than just a a coworker, he is a friend for sure,” Smith said.

“A celebration of life,” Steffan said. “This step is important. You need this to to move on.”