Child injured in a house fire in Anaconda has died

BUTTE — A nine-year-old boy died from injuries he received in a house fire in Anaconda on June 14, 2024, according to the Anaconda Fire Department.

The boy sustained critical injuries in the fire that happened just after 2 a.m. at a multiple-unit home in the 700 block of Fourth Street.

Firefighters rescued the boy from a second-story window by using a ladder and he was taken to an Anaconda hospital with smoke inhalation injuries, according to Anaconda Fire Chief Cody Tocher.

The boy died from his injuries a few days after the fire, the chief said.

The name of the child has not been released.

Two others in the home at the time of the fire were also treated for injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.