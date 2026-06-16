Carroll men's basketball fundraising by painting parking lots

Over the summer, Carroll College men’s basketball players are working on and off the court, helping the community and their basketball program thrive.

“It's a win-win all around,” said Father Marc Lenneman, director of the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Head coach Dan Pearson came up with the idea to restripe parking lots as a way to help out his players, thus “the painting saints” were born.

Evan Charney, MTN News Carroll basketball players bringing out the line painter

Players staying in town over the summer still need to pay for housing and food, and a regular nine-to-five interferes with practice time.

“With basketball, we're doing two or three workouts a day throughout the week, so it's hard to find time for jobs,” said Carroll men’s basketball senior guard Luke Frampton. “It’s really nice that Pearson has this set up to where we can schedule our workouts around the parking lot.”

Players prepare parking lots by sweeping up dirt and debris, fixing cracks, and removing weeds before painting new lines and handicap space logos.

Money raised will go towards players’ cost of living and the basketball program itself. While the extra money helps, coach Pearson says the work gives his athletes life skills they can carry with them after graduating.

Evan Charney, MTN News A Carroll basketball player using a blow torch to prepare the lot for painting

“The skills of doing sales, interacting with people, we've had a few guys that are out knocking and talking to managers, and that’s an awesome skill set,” Pearson stated.

In its first year, the “painting saints” have five projects under their belt, working on parking lots around town.

Not only does the work benefit athletes, but it also supports the community that supports them when the game is on the line.

Evan Charney, MTN News The freshly painted Cathedral of St. Helena parking lot

Their most recent project was the Cathedral of St. Helena parking lot, and it’s safe to say their work was appreciated.

“A lot of the guys actually go to church here, so they’re very known and were very proud of them, the way they play basketball, but much more the way they carry themselves,” Lenneman said. “When they came with this idea, we were really glad to support it, and we’re really glad we did.”

They're hoping to stay busy over the summer, with at least five more projects planned, and are looking to add around six more projects.

