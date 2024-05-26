Boy Scouts Troop 218 preps for 150-mile bike ride

GREAT FALLS — At Giant Springs State Park, people were celebrating the unofficial start of summer with some fishing, picnics, and even marriage photos. But for the members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 218, it was anything but an off day.

“We are doing a 15 mile bike ride in preparation for an 150 mile bike ride in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho,” said Noah Borror, Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 218.

To prepare, members of the Helena Troop have done two 50 mile rides, three 10 mile rides, and one other 15 mile ride, but they wanted some variety in their rides.

“In Great Falls, it's a little bit more difficult terrain because we're surrounded by hills,” Borror said, “And we get to see a lot more cool stuff like the Roe River and the falls.”

The Troop is excited to head to Idaho in the summer, where they will spend the Fourth of July on the road, pedaling away.

“it's going to be spread out over five days where one day we will just spend the entire time going 50 miles,” Borror explained, “The rest of the time is probably going to be an average of 15 miles a day.”

For Borror, its more than just the exercise. It is a time when scouts get to grow and experience the world together, building lasting relationships.

“A lot of scouting is camaraderie,” Borror said, “And if you're discouraged from joining scouting, I wouldn't be because it's not that bad. And I just think it's something that most kids should do.”