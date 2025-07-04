Basin structure burned in wildfire caused by fireworks

A three-acre wildfire sparked by fireworks destroyed a mobile home in Basin on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Basin structure burned in wildfire sparked by fireworks

The structure was unoccupied.

The fire was sparked by two people in a grassy field on the north side of Placer Loop.

It took firefighters from five departments, including Basin, Jefferson City, Whitehall, Bull Mountain, and Boulder Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, around 40 minutes to contain the fire.

They were able to prevent it from spreading into the Saturday Night Hill.

MTN News

Jack Lundberg, a volunteer firefighter in Basin, said, "This fire could've been a whole lot worse if the other departments and community members hadn't stepped up and helped us. It was minutes away from becoming a lot bigger issue."

The burn area was monitored on Thursday morning, with several hot spots being extinguished.

A brush truck and personnel will keep watch over the area, but Basin area firefighters are confident this fire is extinguished after the morning sweep.

WATCH: REACTION OF BASIN FIREFIGHTER

Fires pop up around Montana

This isn't the first fire Basin residents have seen this Summer. Just the week prior, another small wildfire was visible from town in the mountains.

The Basin Volunteer Fire Department warns people not to launch fireworks on dry land as we head deeper into Summer.

