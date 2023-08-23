American Red Cross: critical need of blood donors

The American Red Cross is experiencing a significant blood donation shortage nationwide. They have seen a decrease of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, compared to previous years.

Shortages like this make is difficult for hospitals to keep their shelves stocked with the lifesaving amount of blood they need.

The Red Cross especially needs type O negative blood, in addition to types O positive, B negative, and A negative blood donors.

Scott Shanahan, account manager at the Red Cross, said the are always needing more blood donations and offer multiple blood drives each month.

"Our staff out of Great Falls is on the road about two weeks every month," said Shanahan. "We do have a blood center here five days a week, and for mobile drives, we have probably six or seven a month."

It is important for hospitals to have stocked shelves of blood at all times to adequately serve those in need. O-negative is especially important because it is the universal blood donor.

"We want the blood on the shelves for when needed," said Shanahan. "We wouldn't want to run into where that blood is not available or where we don't have the right type on the shelves at the time."

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767.

