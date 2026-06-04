ADA accessible ramps coming to Helena neighborhood

Accessibility shouldn’t just be a convenience, but a standard, and the city of Helena is taking that into account with one of their latest improvement projects.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video:

Helena to install 50+ ADA accessible ramps in 6th Ward neighborhood

“We don't necessarily think very much about stepping off a curb to cross the street, but imagine being in a wheelchair or with a walker or cane getting to the corner,” stated Ability Montana independent living specialist Allison Fredrickson.

The city is working to add and repair more than 50 ADA-accessible ramps in the 6th Ward neighborhood. Contracted through Homestead Handy LLC, construction started in late May and will continue through the end of August.

Evan Charney, MTN News A mural in Helena's 6th Ward neighborhood

Helena currently has 3,300 ramps installed and has seen the need in the area in recent years, working to keep infrastructure compliant.

“Accessibility to us is important,” continued Helena transportation systems director David Knoepke, “and that's why we're moving through systematically removing those barriers and trying to upgrade as much as we can.”

The majority of funding will come from a grant, with the city providing a 13.42% match, totaling out to just under $650,000. Construction will be done in phases, focusing on certain blocks or streets at a time.

Evan Charney, MTN News A ramp going up to a sidewalk in Helena

Ability Montana is a center supporting people with disabilities striving for independence. i spoke with members about their struggles getting around town.

“There are areas in Helena here that I cannot go because I don't have a curb cut,” said Helena resident Theresa Gardner, “or I'll be driving somewhere, and I'll have to turn around because there's no curb cut or way for me to get off.”

After hearing about the plans, they’re looking forward to the improvements.

Evan Charney, MTN News A Helena resident using a motorized scooter to get around

“It makes me feel very good inside and very happy that they're at least trying to make a difference in the community of Helena,” Gardner said.

The city plans to continue the momentum and add ramps as needed, focusing on areas around schools in the near future.

Officials expect no major impact on traffic, but pedestrians may see some sidewalks and other pathways blocked for the time being.

