7 deaths on Montana roads within the last 4 days

GREAT FALLS — There have been seven deaths on Montana roads within the last four days, according to the Montana Highway Patrol, including a teen and a pedestrian.

One person died and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Great Falls on Monday, July 17, 2023. It happened at about 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue West and Sixth Street.

MTN News

The Great Falls Police Department says that the two pedestrians were hit by a pickup truck. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and took the two victims to Benefis Health System hospital, where one of the victims died due to injuries sustained.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released. The other victim was treated and released.

The GFPD says that the pedestrians were crossing Central Avenue West on a red light. The driver of the pickup truck was not speeding and did not violate any traffic laws, according to the GFPD.



A 19-year old woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Rosebud County. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 48 of Secondary Highway 447, which is about five miles north of the town of Ashland.

MTN News

The MHP says the woman was driving south in a GMC Yukon when she ran off the right side of the road and traveled along the ditch until she was able to get it back on the road. The vehicle then went off the left of the road and overturned in a ditch.

The woman, who the MHP says was not wearing a seatbelt, was "partially ejected" from the vehicle. According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash. The name of the woman has not been released.

A 42-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Flathead County. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 141 of US Highway 2, about four miles east of Columbia Falls.

MTN News A 42-year-old Kalispell man died in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 ib Flathead County on July 16, 2023.

The MHP says the man was westbound in a Ford pickup truck. The truck drifted off the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected, and the vehicle rolled.

The man, who the MHP says was from Kalispell, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt; speed and/or impaired driving are not believed to have been factors in the crash.



A 15-year old boy died in a crash in Madison County on Friday, July 14, 2023. It happened near N. Ennis Lake Road and Meadow Lake Drive east of McAllister just before 11 p.m.

MTN News

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was driving west in a Chevy Suburban at "a high rate of speed." He lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected; the Suburban then overturned on the right side of the road.

The teen was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The MHP says the teen was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol and excessive speed may have been factors in the crash.



A woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Blaine County on Monday, July 17, 2023. It happened near mile marker 443 just after 2 a.m.

MTN News

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was trying to flag down a vehicle after her truck broke down.

The 24-year old male driver of a Jeep Liberty was westbound on US Highway 2 and did not see the woman and hit her.

The 59-year old woman, who the MHP says was from East Helena, was taken to a medical facility in Fort Belknap, where she died due to her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

There is no word at this point on whether the driver of the Jeep will be charged or cited. At this point, there are no indications that the driver was impaired and/or speeding.



A 56-year old man died in a three-vehicle in Carbon County on Saturday, July 15, 2023. It happened along US Highway 212 south of Red Lodge just after noon.

MTN News

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved three motorcycles. The first motorcycle, driven by the 56-year old man from Nevada, was northbound, and the other two motorcycles were southbound.

Near mile marker 47, the first motorcycle "improperty negotiated a curve," and struck the other two motorcycles, which each had a male driver and a female passenger.

All drivers and passengers were taken to a medical facility in Red Lodge; the driver of the first motorcycle died while being transported.

According to the MHP, the man who died was not wearing a helmet. His name has not yet been released.

The nature and severity of injuries to the others has not been released. The driver and passenger on the second motorcycle were not wearing helmets, according to the MHP, while the driver and passenger of the third motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The MHP says that impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

A 42-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Lincoln County. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 67 of US Highway 2 at about 12:25 a.m.

MTN News

The MHP says the man was driving east in a Chevy pickup truck; he was the only occupant. The truck drifted off the right side of the road and hit the back of a guardrail.

The vehicle continued off an embankment, rolled several times, and crashed into a tall tree stump. The man, who the MHP says was from Libby, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.