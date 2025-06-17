13-year old driver dies in Gallatin County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 13-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Gallatin County.

It happened at about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Woodbury Avenue and Frontage Road, about two miles northwest of the town of Belgrade.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the boy from Belgrade was westbound on Frontage Road in a Subaru Legacy when the vehicle crossed the center line.

The boy overcorrected and the car went off the right side of the road.

The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The driver was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess and later died due to his injuries.

The boy's name has not been released.

There were no other occupants of the car.

The MHP says the boy was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol and/or drugs as well as excessive speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.