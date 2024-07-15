1 person dead, 3 injured in rollover crash in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Blaine County on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

It happened at about 11 p.m. along Montana Highway 66 near mile marker 66, just south of Fort Belknap Agency.

There were four people in the Chrysler 300: an 18-year old man (home town unknown); a 20-year old woman from Harlem; a 28-year old woman from Harlem; and a 32-year old man from Ronan.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the four were fleeing from Fort Belknap law enforcement.

The car - driven by the 18-year old man - went off the road and became airborne. When it landed, the vehicle rolled, trapping all four inside as the car caught fire.

The fire was extinguished and all four occupants were extricated from the vehicle and taken to an Indian Health Service medical facility.

The 32-year old man from Ronan died; his name has not yet been released.

The nature and severity of injuries to the other three people have not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, and neither drugs or alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

There is no word at this point on what sparked the chase by law enforcement.

We will update you if we get more information.