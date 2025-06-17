Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash

1 dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash
MTN News
1 dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash
One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Pondera County on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Posted

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Pondera County on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near mile marker 325 of of I-15, about three miles south of the Brady exit.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the GMC Yukon was northbound on I-15 and was being driven erratically, according to a witness. The driver of the Yukon drove down the middle of the northbound lanes, and for reason braked and lost control, sending the vehicle across the median.

The driver over-corrected, causing the Yukon to roll several times, traveling across the southbound lanes and landing in a ditch.

TRENDING
1 dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash Great Falls drowning victim identified Weekend storms rock parts of Montana Body of missing Glacier County man has been found

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 42-year old man from Great Falls, died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The two passengers — a 40-year old womand a 1-year old girl — were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the infant was not in a child carseat. The female passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash, as well as excessive speed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader