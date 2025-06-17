1 dead, 2 injured in Pondera County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Pondera County on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near mile marker 325 of of I-15, about three miles south of the Brady exit.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the GMC Yukon was northbound on I-15 and was being driven erratically, according to a witness. The driver of the Yukon drove down the middle of the northbound lanes, and for reason braked and lost control, sending the vehicle across the median.

The driver over-corrected, causing the Yukon to roll several times, traveling across the southbound lanes and landing in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 42-year old man from Great Falls, died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The two passengers — a 40-year old womand a 1-year old girl — were taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the infant was not in a child carseat. The female passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs are suspected as factors in the crash, as well as excessive speed.

