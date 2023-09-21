Montana Learning Center to hold annual fundraiser

HELENA — This Saturday evening, Montana Learning Center is hosting its annual fundraiser in order to garner funds for the ongoing education of young minds.

“You know, we're trying to make the Learning Center accessible to everyone. You know, science can be a difficult subject and the STEM subjects can. So, we're really trying to level the playing field and reach as many folks as we can,” says Montana Learning Center’s Executive Director, Ryan Hannahoe.

Montana Learning Center’s annual fundraiser will feature a cocktail hour, followed by a dinner reception and facility tours. The main event of the night will be a silent and live auction hosted by KTVH’s Curtis Grevenitz and 2023’s Miss Montana Faith Johnson. And as long as weather allows, attendees will have the opportunity to view the stars using Montana’s largest public-use telescope.

The auction will feature such items as slices of meteorites, an introductory flight lesson, a birding package, a star-gazing package, an Orofino cabin stay, and more.

They have a few initiatives that money from this fundraiser will help fund. For starters, every year MLC awards anywhere from $20-30K in camper scholarships. Another initiative includes a 15-passenger van in order to offer more off-site camps. Additionally, MLC is hoping to invest in a portable planetarium.

Miss Montana says that programs like MLC are so important because they encourage children to invest in Science Technology Engineering and Math skills, all while honing critical thinking skills.

“And I can kind of draw back on my own experiences as a kid. I was told I wasn't good at math and science, and so I always told myself I wasn't good at math and science. And programs like this can tell people that, in children especially, that you can do these things. And you can be good at science and math, even if it's something you're not the best at. But you can still try and learn and have a lot of fun doing it,” says Johnson.

Tickets are $75 and should be purchased ahead of time by visiting their website.