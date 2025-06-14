Montana Historical Society seeking support for completion of Heritage Center

HELENA — The Montana Historical Society is asking for the community’s support in completing the Montana Heritage Center.

The Historical Society is seeking the remaining $1 million needed to reach its $60 million capital campaign goal.

The final fundraising drive, which runs through July 30, welcomes donations of any amount.

These donations will contribute to the completion of Montana’s premier destination for preserving and sharing the state’s rich history.

The completed Montana Heritage Center will add 66,000 square feet of new space to the existing building while extensively remodeling the current 95,000-square-foot structure.

Aside from the extensive museum and exhibit hall, the center will also feature a gift shop, education center, and café.