Montana Highway Patrol trooper flown to hospital after Lincoln County incident

A Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was injured during an incident on Thursday afternoon in Lincoln County.

MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson tells MTN News that the trooper was not shot although gunshots were fired.

The injured trooper is in stable condition and has been flown to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says at least one suspect is in custody.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is assisting Lincoln County law enforcement with the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Eureka area.

