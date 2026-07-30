Montana health officials warn of mushroom danger after 11 sickened in Paradise Valley

GARDINER — One person remains hospitalized in serious condition as of Thursday afternoon after eating poisonous wild mushrooms foraged in Park County, Montana. Ten adults and one minor are recovering in total from the incident.

Emergency responders were called to a private home in Park County late Monday night after receiving reports of an unintentional poisoning. The group, which was visiting from outside the local area, had foraged wild mushrooms to eat.

Ambulances and helicopters transported the 11 patients to multiple hospitals across Montana.

In a release, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said that mycologists at Montana State University examined the mushrooms and preliminarily identified them as part of the Amanita family, likely from the pantherina or gemmata groups. These mushrooms commonly grow in forests throughout North America during the summer and fall.

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