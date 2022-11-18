Montana Health and Safety Training has new home in Bigfork

BIGFORK - You never know when you may need first aid or CPR training — maybe even for your dog.

Montana Health and Safety Training has been a mobile training class for workplace and community training for the last three years, but on Thursday, they opened a permanent location in Bigfork.

They provide many different training courses and also have specialized K9 CPR and safety classes. Training classes will still be available throughout the state via the mobile training units and different classes will be offered at the new location throughout the month.

“Last year I became an ambassador for Stop the Bleed. And that was one of the programs that I felt was so important to have here and for people to learn just basic skills that they can hopefully use in the event that they ever came across a bleeding emergency. And that was the first class that I really started pushing here in Bigfork. It was important to me to get that out to people who are here and cutting firewood hunting, doing other outdoor activities where they could possibly be injured,” said Montana Health and Safety Training executive director Racheal Vargas.

For more information and a class schedule, you can visit https://montanak9safety.com/ or montanahealthandsafety.com.

