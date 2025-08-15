Watch: officers rescue choking driver at Bozeman gas station

On August 7, Officer Helsby and Officer Armstrong of the Bozeman Police Department were pumping gas for their patrol vehicles at the Exxon station next to Walmart at around 2 a.m.

The agency said in a news release that they were approached by a man who was in visible distress and gasping for breath, stating, "HELP!"

The man had been driving on the interstate, began choking on a very large gumball, and was able to call 911 as he exited the interstate.

Seeing officers across the street, he was able to make his way to them.

Officer Helsby quickly realized the man was choking and promptly began administering the Heimlich maneuver.

Officer Mackinnon, hearing the call dispatched, arrived on scene to assist Officer Helsby and perform the Heimlich maneuver.

After several attempts, the large gumball was ejected from the man’s windpipe, and he was able to leave the scene without requiring medical attention.