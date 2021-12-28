Montana Millionaire: 2 winning ticket numbers announced

If you bought ticket number 233771 or ticket number 100451 in the Montana Millionaire raffle, today is a good day - those were the two winning numbers, each worth one million dollars.
The winning numbers were announced at Montana Lottery headquarters in Helena on Tuesday morning.
There is no word yet on the locations that sold those tickets, nor the names of the winners. We will post an update once that information is released.
This year, for the first time, the event featured two grand prizes, instead of just one million-dollar prize.
Tickets for the Montana Millionaire drawing sold out in a record-setting six days - sales started on Monday, November 1, and the last of the 250,000 tickets was sold on Saturday, November 6. Tickets were $20 each, and were sold at most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.
There were also two "early bird" tickets announced recently. On November 26, Montana Lottery announced that ticket number 200154, sold in Billings, had been drawn for a $25,000 prize. On December 17, the agency announced that ticket number 115161, also sold in Billings, had been drawn for a $15,000 prize.
In addition, there were thousands of "instant winner" tickets worth up to $500.
Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize:
- 2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte
- 2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls
- 2018: Richard Mai, Billings
- 2017: Amy Lambert, Butte
- 2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
- 2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett
- 2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
- 2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
- 2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel
- 2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings
- 2010: William Morse, Billings
- 2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
- 2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte
- 2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings